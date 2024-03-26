Governance
Good governance in the public and private sectors is fundamental to building sustainable economies. In the public sector, the OECD helps governments design and implement strategic, evidence-based and innovative policies to strengthen public efficiency and deliver on government’s commitments to citizens. In the private sector, the OECD works to reinforce corporate governance, compliance and responsible business conduct to build the accountability, transparency and trust necessary to foster long-term investment, financial stability and business integrity and resilience.
Policy issues
Fighting corruption and promoting integrity in both the private and public sectors are critical to fostering an environment of trust and accountability, and conducive to sustainable and inclusive economic development.Learn more
Corporate governance guides how a company is directed and its relationships with its shareholders and stakeholders. With the right structure and systems in place, good corporate governance enables companies to create an environment of trust, transparency and accountability, which promotes long-term patient capital and supports economic growth and financial stability. OECD work on corporate governance is guided by the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, the global standard in this area.Learn more
Digital government explores and supports the development and implementation of digital government strategies that bring governments closer to citizens and businesses. It recognises that today’s technology is a strategic driver not only for improving public sector efficiency, but also for making policies more effective and governments more open, transparent, innovative, participatory and trustworthy.Learn more
Infrastructure plays a critical role in the wellbeing of people and in the development of countries and communities around the world. It enables the flow of goods, people and information, and provides services such as energy and water that constitute the foundation of our daily lives and economies. As such, infrastructure is essential to addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change. OECD work on infrastructure integrates a horizontal approach across multiple policy areas, from environmental policy to investment, finance, local and national approaches, and from the perspective of developing countries.Learn more
Governments today must be able to adapt to changing environments, work in different ways, and find solutions to complex challenges. OECD work on public sector innovation looks at how governments can use novel tools and approaches to improve practices, achieve efficiencies and produce better policy results.Learn more
Multi-level governance refers to the system that supports policy and decision-making among national, regional, and local governments. When these levels of government work well together, policies are more likely to succeed, fostering development in all places. The OECD actively supports effective decentralisation and regionalisation reforms, as well as the strategic planning, implementation and performance measurement of regional policies at all levels of government.Learn more
Governments depend on dedicated and skilled public sector leaders and workers to translate policy goals into transformations that deliver results and resonate with citizen expectations.. Faced with new challenges, the capabilities of public servants and those who lead them are constantly required to adapt. OECD work in this area looks at how governments can develop and lead skilled, committed and trusted public workforces that are fit for the future.Learn more
Public finance is the economic field focusing on the financial activities of government entities at various levels. Our work examines government expenditures, including public services, infrastructure, social welfare, defence, education, healthcare, and more. These are outlined in the national budget, reflecting financial commitments to meet obligations and provide essential services. Our contributions aim to enhance governance, accountability, and fiscal policy discussions, addressing current challenges and preparing for the future.Learn more
The OECD helps governments tackle post-COVID challenges, prioritising strategic governance for green transitions, social cohesion, and equality. Reinforcing global commitments through capable governments is crucial. For effective governance and international cooperation, maintaining an impartial public service is vital. Governments, pressured to demonstrate outcomes and implement well-being-improving policies, need evidence-informed decision-making. Despite available evidence through public policy evaluation, its utilisation often remains challenging for governments.Learn more
Public procurement refers to the purchase by governments and state-owned enterprises of goods, services and works. It is a crucial pillar of services delivery for governments. As it accounts for a large share of the taxpayers’ money, governments are expected to carry it out efficiently and with high standards of integrity to ensure the quality-of-service delivery and safeguard the public interest.Learn more
Effective laws and regulations are a vital tool for policymakers to grow the economy, protect the environment and improve citizens’ lives. The OECD’s work on regulatory policy brings together leading global experts on better regulation, and provides advise to governments on how best to design, implement and review laws and policies to improve the well-being of society.Learn more
Democracies are under growing internal and external pressures, including political polarisation, the spread of disinformation and the rise of populism. We provide governments with policy solutions, data, expertise and good practices on the public governance challenges they face to help them preserve and strengthen their democracies, build trust in government and public institutions, fight mis- and disinformation, and improve government openness, citizen participation and inclusiveness.Learn more
Programmes of work
SIGMA is a joint initiative of the OECD and the European Union. Its key objective is to strengthen the foundations for improved public governance, and hence support socio-economic development through building the capacities of the public sector.Learn more
Launched at the 2022 OECD Global Forum and Ministerial on Building Trust and Reinforcing Democracy, the Initiative provides evidence-based guidance and good international practices to help countries reinforce democratic values and institutions.Learn more
This initiative supports countries in closing the remaining gaps in accessibility, effectiveness and efficiency of justice, by identifying and fostering exchange of good practices and experiences in enhancing access to justice from both citizen and business perspectives.Learn more
