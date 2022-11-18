Milan, Italy, October 21-22, 2024
Breaking New Ground: Join Us at the OECD Global Forum on Building Trust and Reinforcing Democracy
Launched at the 2022 OECD Global Forum and Ministerial on Building Trust and Reinforcing Democracy, the Initiative provides evidence-based guidance and good international practices to help countries reinforce democratic values and institutions.
Democracies are under unprecedented levels of internal and external pressures. The polarisation of political discourse, geopolitical tensions, public health and economic crises, and creeping foreign influence in democratic processes – all also fueled by mis- and disinformation – have tested citizens’ trust in public institutions and are driving many governments to strengthen and protect democratic values and processes.
Trust in public institutions underpins the 5 pillars of work that form the OECD Reinforcing Democracy Initiative:
Ministers and high-level representatives from 38 OECD countries, the European Union, as well as OECD accession candidate countries, met in Luxembourg on 18 November 2022 for the OECD Public Governance Ministerial on "Building Trust and Reinforcing Democracy" to propose concrete actions to address the pressing challenges facing democracies today.
Ministers signed the Luxembourg Declaration on Building Trust and Reinforcing Democracy, which presents a way forward for OECD countries to work together to build trust and reinforce democracy. It is underpinned by the biennial OECD Survey on the Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions.
The Global Forum held back-to-back with the Ministerial Meeting allowed participants to collectively explore an action-oriented agenda to rebuild trust in public institutions and discuss the key public governance challenges for democracy.
The Forum will take place every 2 years to take stock of progress on the action plans