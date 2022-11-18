Reinforcing democracy initiative

Ministers and high-level representatives from 38 OECD countries, the European Union, as well as OECD accession candidate countries, met in Luxembourg on 18 November 2022 for the OECD Public Governance Ministerial on "Building Trust and Reinforcing Democracy" to propose concrete actions to address the pressing challenges facing democracies today.

Ministers signed the Luxembourg Declaration on Building Trust and Reinforcing Democracy, which presents a way forward for OECD countries to work together to build trust and reinforce democracy. It is underpinned by the biennial OECD Survey on the Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions.

The Global Forum held back-to-back with the Ministerial Meeting allowed participants to collectively explore an action-oriented agenda to rebuild trust in public institutions and discuss the key public governance challenges for democracy.

The Forum will take place every 2 years to take stock of progress on the action plans