The dissemination of false and misleading content online harms people and societies in ways that are not yet entirely understood. Disentangling the mechanisms that underpin the circulation of such information and its impacts is challenging, largely due to the lack of available data. Expanding the evidence base in this area is fundamental to designing effective public policies to tackle this pernicious and widespread problem.



False, inaccurate and misleading information often assumes different forms based on the context, source, intent and purpose. The OECD taxonomy of false and misleading content online includes five definitions that were developed as a first step to support measurement: disinformation, misinformation, contextual deception, propaganda and satire.

