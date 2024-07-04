Children in the digital environment

As digital technologies have advanced, the risks children are exposed to have significantly evolved – both in complexity and nature. However, different types of risk have different drivers, so no single policy action can mitigate all of them.

The OECD’s Typology of Risk strives to make sense of this complicated landscape, categorising four different types of risk: content, conduct, contact and consumer risks. Other risks that children face in the digital environment, particularly privacy risks and risks from advanced technologies, can affect broad aspects of their lives, as well as their susceptibility to the four main risk categories. Ultimately, all of these risks can also affect children’s health and well-being.