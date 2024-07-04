How the OECD is helping to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse online

The digital environment is an integral part of children’s lives, offering important opportunities for self-expression, learning, socialising, connecting with community and culture, and enjoying their rights. It also presents a wide spectrum of risks to which they are more vulnerable than adults, including exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying, privacy breaches, and falling victim to abhorrent crimes like sexual exploitation and abuse.

Meeting the challenges that the digital environment brings for children requires strong policy action and coordinated multi-stakeholder engagement. The OECD provides a forum for just such conversations to occur, and indeed the OECD’s Recommendation on Children in the Digital Environment (the Recommendation) was developed through an expert-led, multi-stakeholder process.

The Recommendation, which has been recognised by the G7 and G20, sets out key principles and provides concrete guidance to governments and other actors for achieving a safe and beneficial digital environment for children. Grounded in the Recommendation, the OECD’s ongoing work on children in the digital environment seeks to support governments and other key stakeholders in developing policies and practices that help children realise the benefits of the digital environment while protecting them from harm.

Much of this work is focused on the essential role that digital service providers (‘DSPs’) play in ensuring a safe and beneficial digital environment for children. In particular, the OECD has considered in depth the current state of transparency reporting by DSPs on child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) material online.