Most international trade is subject to VAT and the interaction between the different VAT regimes operating in over 170 countries can have a major impact in either facilitating or distorting trade. Ensuring greater coherence between VAT systems by reference to internationally agreed principles is therefore needed to ensure certainty and minimise risks of double taxation or non-taxation. The International VAT/GST Guidelines and related guidance developed by the OECD through an inclusive dialogue and endorsed by over 100 jurisdictions and international organisations have established common principles for the consistent VAT treatment of the most common types of international transactions.
Consumption taxes
Value added tax, or VAT, is a tax on final consumption, widely implemented as the main consumption tax worldwide. It is levied on the value added at each stage of production and distribution of goods and services then passed along and ultimately paid by the end consumer. The growth in cross-border online shopping is driving increased interaction among national VAT systems. This necessitates international coordination, to address risks of non-and-double taxation that can harm both tax revenues and level playing fields between competing businesses.