Consumption taxes

The growth in online sales by non-resident merchants to private consumers creates significant challenges for VAT systems. Traditional VAT rules and collection mechanisms lack the ability to effectively collect VAT when the vendor is not physically in the same jurisdiction as its customers, leading to no or too little VAT being levied. In the absence of VAT reforms to address these challenges, digital trade growth causes increasing VAT revenue losses and unfair competitive pressure on domestic businesses. The OECD helps countries to implement these reforms based on internationally agreed rules and mechanisms. To date, over 100 jurisdictions, including an important number of developing economies, have successfully implemented reforms based on this policy framework.