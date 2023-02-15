Skip to main content
Consumption taxes

Value added tax, or VAT, is a tax on final consumption, widely implemented as the main consumption tax worldwide. It is levied on the value added at each stage of production and distribution of goods and services then passed along and ultimately paid by the end consumer. The growth in cross-border online shopping is driving increased interaction among national VAT systems. This necessitates international coordination, to address risks of non-and-double taxation that can harm both tax revenues and level playing fields between competing businesses.

