Fisheries and aquaculture

Fisheries' performance depends on healthy fish stocks. If fishing pressure is too high, or if marine ecosystems are damaged, fisheries will produce less food and less income for fishers. But when fish stocks are well-managed, fishers and consumers can rely on them for food and livelihoods over the long term. Healthy fish stocks are essential not only for a productive and sustainable blue economy, but also for ocean ecosystems more generally and their capacity to help regulate the climate.

Understanding the state of fish stocks by assessing them regularly is vital. Fisheries managers can then limit harvests and regulate fishing activities in a way that ensures the health of fish stocks while making the most of available resources. International cooperation is essential, as fish stocks move across maritime borders and fishing fleets operate outside territorial waters. \

The OECD analyses fisheries policies and the health of fish stocks across its member states and other major fishing nations. The OECD Review of Fisheries provides guidance on how governments can better manage fisheries to improve socioeconomic and environmental outcomes.