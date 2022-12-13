The OECD Review of Fisheries 2022 brings together and analyses data on fisheries management and support policies to inform decision makers and help foster sustainable and resilient fisheries that can provide jobs, food, and livelihoods for future generations. The Review assesses the health and productivity of fish stocks and explores how they can be better managed. It updates and analyses the OECD Fisheries Support Estimate (FSE), the most comprehensive and detailed collection of country-level data on governments support to fisheries, covering both subsidies and services to the sector in OECD countries and other major fishing nations. These support measures are categorised according to the risks of encouraging unsustainable fishing they can pose in the absence of effective fisheries management. Lastly, the Review suggests policy options to eliminate support to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and investigates how to avoid ocean plastic pollution from ghost fishing gear.
