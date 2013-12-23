This Review contains a General Survey of Policy Developments based on material submitted by OECD member countries, information gathered on observer and enhanced engagement countries, and an overview of recent activities of the Committee of Fisheries. Finally, it contains Country Notes on the state of fisheries in OECD and observer countries.
OECD Review of Fisheries: Policies and Summary Statistics 2013
Report
OECD Review of Fisheries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
13 December 2022
-
10 December 2020
-
5 December 2017
-
12 October 2015
-
22 June 2012
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
28 November 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023