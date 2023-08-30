Skip to main content
Developing food labels for improved health outcomes

Insights into simplified nutrition labelling policies
https://doi.org/10.1787/c1f4d81d-en
Céline Giner, Daniela Rodriguez, Armelle Elasri
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Giner, C., D. Rodriguez and A. Elasri (2023), “Developing food labels for improved health outcomes: Insights into simplified nutrition labelling policies”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 203, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c1f4d81d-en.
