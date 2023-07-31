Skip to main content
Healthy diets, costs and food policies in the Sahel and West Africa

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2ac5e663-en
Yan Bai, Jill Bouscarat, Kristina Sokourenko, Philipp Heinrigs, Koffi Zougbédé
West African Papers
Bai, Y. et al. (2023), “Healthy diets, costs and food policies in the Sahel and West Africa”, West African Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2ac5e663-en.
