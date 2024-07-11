Agricultural trade and markets

Digital technologies are increasingly implemented by countries within their SPS systems. The technologies adopted include electronic certificates, remote audits, conformity assessment platforms, and traceability technologies. Together they are important contributions to the digitalization of trade facilitation.

Quantitative OECD analysis shows that the use of e-certificates has had positive effects on trade volumes, notably for processed food, and vegetable and animal products. E-certification is also expected to play an important and positif role in enhancing the environmental sustainability of agricultural trade.

