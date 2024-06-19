Digital and agriculture trade

OECD analysis shows that conducting food audits remotely has multiple benefits, such as lower travel expenses, reduced emissions footprints, more flexible use of time, and opportunities to train and involve more staff. However, there are also major drawbacks, including limitations to gather audit evidence, a heavy additional burden of preparation time, internet connectivity issues, and the lack of interpersonal engagement.

Most stakeholders consider remote audits to be less effective than on-site audits, particularly for those of regulatory systems or for the physical auditing of establishments. To facilitate future analysis and discussions, the OECD proposes a harmonised terminology and the development of practical guidelines on how and when to conduct remote audits.