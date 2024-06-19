Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Digital and agriculture trade

Innovative digital technologies have the potential to transform agricultural trading systems, to manage risk more efficiently, and to help ensure the smooth functioning of markets in the face of changing conditions and pressures. In sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) systems, the use of digital tools (such as electronic certification and remote audits) has created both opportunities and challenges.

Policy sub-issue

Select a language

English
français
Go to top