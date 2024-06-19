Expanding the use of digital technologies within SPS systems can create greater efficiencies, facilitate trade, and assist with the safe supply of food products to improve global food security.
Digital and agriculture trade
Innovative digital technologies have the potential to transform agricultural trading systems, to manage risk more efficiently, and to help ensure the smooth functioning of markets in the face of changing conditions and pressures. In sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) systems, the use of digital tools (such as electronic certification and remote audits) has created both opportunities and challenges.