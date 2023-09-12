On average across OECD countries, USD 10 700 is spent per primary school student per year. For higher levels of education, spending increases: USD 11 900 is spent per secondary school student, while USD 18 100 is spent per tertiary student. This reflects that fact that higher levels of education often require teachers to have more advanced qualifications and specialised knowledge, which are usually accompanied by higher salaries.
Education financing
Every year, governments, companies, students and their families make decisions about investing in education. Educational expenditure indicators help to show what, how and where financial resources are directed to education.
Key messages
Countries invest in education to help foster economic growth, enhance productivity, contribute to personal and social development and reduce social inequality, among other reasons. In 2020, OECD countries spent an average of 5.1% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on education (from primary schools to universities). Investment into education has been increasing over the past decade: across OECD countries, average government expenditure on education, as a share of GDP, grew by over 65% between 2000 and 2020.
Public spending allows governments to meet various needs, such as education, health care and public safety. Budget decisions reflect national priorities and the potential for private service provision. In 2020, spending on education (from primary to tertiary levels) accounted for 10% of total government expenditure on all services (including for example health, social protection etc.) across OECD countries. Around three-quarters of this was dedicated to primary and secondary education, which reflects the fact that these levels are (mostly) part of compulsory education and are largely government-funded.
Context
Total expenditure per full-time equivalent student by level of education
Spending per full-time equivalent student is the highest for tertiary levels in OECD countries, with the exceptions of Korea and Greece. However, this relationship is not linear: countries spending relatively more for tertiary levels do not necessarily also spend more for primary or secondary education.
Total expenditure per full-time equivalent student by level of education (2019)
Total expenditure on educational institutions as a share of GDP
Spending on education institutions as a share of GDP ranges from three to nearly seven percent. Many factors influence the relative position of countries on this measure, including the relative number of students enrolled, the duration of studies, the effective allocation of funds, and the country’s GDP magnitude driven by factors external to education.
Total expenditure on educational institutions as a share of GDP (2019)
