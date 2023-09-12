Education financing

Public spending allows governments to meet various needs, such as education, health care and public safety. Budget decisions reflect national priorities and the potential for private service provision. In 2020, spending on education (from primary to tertiary levels) accounted for 10% of total government expenditure on all services (including for example health, social protection etc.) across OECD countries. Around three-quarters of this was dedicated to primary and secondary education, which reflects the fact that these levels are (mostly) part of compulsory education and are largely government-funded.