Sources of funding for education

How governments and private parties share the cost of education has stayed the same in the last decade for OECD countries. In funding compulsory education, private funding made up 9% of all funds in both 2012 and 2020. The figures were 29% and 30% respectively for universities. Some countries have changed, though – for example in the United Kingdom the role of private sources in funding universities has grown from 42% to 72% over this period, and in Austria it doubled from 5% to 10%.