Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Micro-credentials for lifelong learning and employability

Uses and possibilities
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9c4b7b68-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Micro-credentials for lifelong learning and employability: Uses and possibilities”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 66, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9c4b7b68-en.
Go to top