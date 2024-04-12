Skip to main content
Item characteristics and test-taker disengagement in PISA

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7abea67b-en
Authors
Francesco Avvisati, Janine Buchholz, Mario Piacentini, Luis Francisco Vargas Madriz
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Avvisati, F. et al. (2024), “Item characteristics and test-taker disengagement in PISA”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 312, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7abea67b-en.
