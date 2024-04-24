Skip to main content
Curriculum Frameworks and Visualisations Beyond National Frameworks

Alignment with the OECD Learning Compass 2030
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2a4bdce6-en
Authors
Miho Taguma, Alena Frid
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Edited by Miho Taguma and Alena Frid
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Taguma, M. and A. Frid (eds.) (2024), “Curriculum Frameworks and Visualisations Beyond National Frameworks: Alignment with the OECD Learning Compass 2030”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 314, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2a4bdce6-en.
