Innovative tools for the direct assessment of social and emotional skills

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eed9bb04-en
Authors
Adriano Linzarini, Daniel Catarino da Silva
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Linzarini, A. and D. Catarino da Silva (2024), “Innovative tools for the direct assessment of social and emotional skills”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 316, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eed9bb04-en.
