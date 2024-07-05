Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Bridging the research-practice gap in education

Initiatives from 3 OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c0d3f781-en
Authors
Raphaela Schlicht-Schmälzle, Jordan Hill, Kåre Andreas Folkvord, Kjersti Balle Tharaldsen, Jennifer Wargo, Ulrike Hartmann, Nóra Révai
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schlicht-Schmälzle, R. et al. (2024), “Bridging the research-practice gap in education: Initiatives from 3 OECD countries”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 319, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c0d3f781-en.
Go to top