Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A profile of an evaluation and assessment agency: Saudi Arabia’s Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC)

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/318266a4-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “A profile of an evaluation and assessment agency: Saudi Arabia’s Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC)”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 93, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/318266a4-en.
Go to top