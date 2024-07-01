The OECD is regularly updating its data, stay aware of the latest releases
Indicators and statistics
The gender wage gap is defined as the difference between median earnings of men and women relative to median earnings of men.
Narrow money (M1) is currency in circulation plus sight deposits held by domestic non-banks.
Natural protected areas are national terrestrial and marine domains which receive protection due to their recognised natural and ecological values.
Overweight or obese population is the share of the population with excessive weight presenting health risks because of the high proportion of body fat.
Household overcrowding is an alternative measure of dwelling space that accounts for household composition.
The net pension replacement rate is defined as the individual net pension entitlement divided by net pre-retirement earnings, taking into account personal income taxes and social security contributions paid by workers and pensioners.
This document is designed to help you better understand GDP data and other Annual National Accounts indicators.
This document is designed to help you better use the OECD Quarterly National Accounts database.
These FAQs address common queries and concerns from annual national account users.
Official Development Assistance (ODA) flows for DAC and non-DAC members, recipients, and regions.
Frequently asked questions on official development assistance (ODA)
These FAQs address common queries and concerns from OECD composite leading indicators users.
Environment at a Glance in Latin America and the Caribbean countries. Indicators to measure progress towards green transformation
The OECD Child Well-being dashboard is a tool for policy makers and the public to monitor countries' efforts to promote child well being. Built using a selection of headline indicators from the OECD Child Well-being data portal, the dashboard contains 20 key internationally comparable indicators on children's well being outcomes, plus a range of additional context indicators on important drivers of child well being and child relevant public policies.
The OECD Development Centre's Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) measures discrimination against women in social institutions across 179 countries. By taking into account laws, social norms and practices that restrict women's and girls' rights and access to empowerment opportunities and resources, the SIGI captures the underlying drivers of gender inequality.
Environment at a Glance in the European Union's Eastern Partnership countries. Indicators to measure progress towards green transformation
The Climate Action Dashboard by the OECD features key indicators to track progress towards climate objectives and provide a snapshot of country climate action. It is one of the four components of the International Programme for Action on Climate, set up to help countries pursue progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and a more resilient economy by 2050.
The OECD Short-Term Indicators Dashboard, covers G20 countries and selected regional aggregates. It allows users to follow key macro-economic developments using interactive charts and tables.
Africa is undergoing enormous territorial transformations driven by factors such as climate change, rapid urbanisation and a growing population. The Mapping territorial transformations in Africa (MAPTA) platform provides data and analyses to help policy makers design more effective and integrated development policies. MAPTA focuses on the three key challenges: climate change, security and gender equality issues.
The OECD has developed a new tool, the OECD Consumer Barometer that exploits and visualises consumer confidence data.
The OECD Learning Compass 2030 is an evolving learning framework that sets out an aspirational vision for the future of education.
There is more to life than the cold numbers of GDP and economic statistics – This Index allows you to compare well-being across countries, based on 11 topics the OECD has identified as essential, in the areas of material living conditions and quality of life.
The BEPS MLI Matching Database is a key tool for stakeholders in the implementation and application of the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent BEPS (BEPS MLI). It presents detailed up-to-date information on the application of the BEPS MLI to tax treaties.
The OECD Public Health Graphic Explorer aims to display the outputs produced by the OECD SPHeP NCD's model. Explore the tool to find out more about the burden of alcohol, obesity and AMR in your country and on the policies which could significantly improve health outcomes.