The map provides a unique view of the OECD Consumer Barometer, following the evolution of the normalised consumer confidence over the past 6 months for all countries for which data are available. The colour of the bar ranges from shades of reds to greens representing negative (pessimistic outlook) and positive (optimistic outlook) consumer barometer growth rates, respectively. In order to preserve cross-country comparability over the 6-month timespan, the upper and lower boundaries, as well as the colour ranges therein, are calibrated at each new release to the highest monthly growth rate in absolute values for all available countries over the period.