Healthcare quality and outcomes

The OECD advises policymakers on what policies and approaches work best in improving quality of care. We identify policies that can improve care quality, with recent priority areas being integrated care and mental health care. We also help countries strengthen their health data systems to better track quality of care and encourage privacy-respectful use of health data. A series of country reviews on health data infrastructure are helping accelerate the optimisation of data-use to assure timely and more outcome-based healthcare delivery.