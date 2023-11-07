Healthcare quality and outcomes

Primary care is often the first contact point that people have with health systems and it plays a vital role in early intervention. For example, for people who live with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a high-performing primary care system (where accessible and high-quality services are provided) can reduce the acute deterioration of their health.

On the other hand, insufficient primary care can contribute to hospital admissions. Prior to the pandemic, hospital admission rates for asthma and COPD had decreased in nearly all OECD countries – on average by 13% between 2011 and 2019. During the pandemic the decline was more significant, with the average decrease in OECD countries about 40% between 2019 and 2021, likely reflecting more limited access to hospital care at this time.