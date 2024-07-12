Skip to main content
Comparative assessment of patient safety culture performance in OECD countries

Findings based on the Hospital Survey on Patient Safety Culture versions 1 and 2
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d0552328-en
Authors
Katherine de Bienassis, Niek Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Bienassis, K. and N. Klazinga (2024), “Comparative assessment of patient safety culture performance in OECD countries: Findings based on the Hospital Survey on Patient Safety Culture versions 1 and 2”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 168, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d0552328-en.
