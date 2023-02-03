Efforts to monitor patient-reported experiences of healthcare safety have spread across countries in recent years. This is largely due to the increasing importance given to patients, families, carers and communities’ perspectives in understanding the prevalence of patient safety incidents.

Patient perspectives are critical to make health systems safer and more people-centred. The proportion of patients reporting experiences of medical mistakes in the past two years varied between about 6% to above 10% in 2020. Among hospitalised patients, the proportion of adult patients who experienced patient safety incidents during their last hospitalisation ranged between 4% and 17%.