Patient engagement for patient safety

The why, what, and how of patient engagement for improving patient safety
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5fa8df20-en
Authors
Candan Kendir, Rie Fujisawa, Óscar Brito Fernandes, Katherine de Bienassis, Niek Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kendir, C. et al. (2023), “Patient engagement for patient safety: The why, what, and how of patient engagement for improving patient safety”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 159, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5fa8df20-en.
