System governance towards improved patient safety

Key functions, approaches and pathways to implementation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2abdd834-en
Authors
Ane Auraaen, Kristin Saar, Niek Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Auraaen, A., K. Saar and N. Klazinga (2020), “System governance towards improved patient safety: Key functions, approaches and pathways to implementation”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 120, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2abdd834-en.
