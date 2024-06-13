The impacts of long COVID across OECD countries

Even as countries have long emerged from the dramatic restrictions imposed on populations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, an important subset of people infected with COVID-19 continue to struggle with symptoms, in some cases debilitating, that persist for weeks or even months after their initial infection. The analysis in this paper looks at the burden of long COVID across OECD countries. It examines its implications for the health of individuals and how long COVID may impact productivity and the labour force, as well as what countries are doing to address the condition. It further identifies priorities for improving care for people living with long COVID.