Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The impacts of long COVID across OECD countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8bd08383-en
Authors
Ana Espinosa Gonzalez, Elina Suzuki
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Espinosa Gonzalez, A. and E. Suzuki (2024), “The impacts of long COVID across OECD countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 167, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8bd08383-en.
Go to top