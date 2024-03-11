Skip to main content
An integrated approach to service delivery for people with multiple and complex needs

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/d837a06a-en
Dorothy Adams, Hlodver Hakonarson
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Adams, D. and H. Hakonarson (2024), “An integrated approach to service delivery for people with multiple and complex needs”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 305, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d837a06a-en.
