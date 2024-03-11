Skip to main content
Gender equality and economic growth

Past progress and future potential
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fb0a0a93-en
Authors
Jonas Fluchtmann , Mark Keese, Willem Adema
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Edited by Jonas Fluchtmann, Willem Adema and Mark Keese
Fluchtmann , J., W. Adema and M. Keese (eds.) (2024), “Gender equality and economic growth: Past progress and future potential”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 304, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fb0a0a93-en.
