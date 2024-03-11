Despite women’s increased participation in the labour market significantly contributing to past economic growth, persistent gender gaps across OECD labour markets hinder full realization of the potential gains of women’s economic participation. This paper analyses the economic implications of these gaps and evaluates the potential for future growth through greater gender equality in labour market outcomes. Utilising two methodological frameworks, the paper first employs growth accounting to measure the contribution of women's employment to past economic growth. The paper then uses a simplified version of the OECD Long-Term Model in conjunction with projections on future labour force dynamics to estimate the impact of greater gender equality on the labour market. These analyses provide insight into the potentially significant economic benefits of closing persistent gender gaps across OECD countries.
Gender equality and economic growth
Past progress and future potential
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Edited by Jonas Fluchtmann, Willem Adema and Mark Keese
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
Related publications
-
-
26 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
-
15 December 2023
-
Report11 December 2023
-
2 October 2023