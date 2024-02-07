Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Developing skills for digital government

A review of good practices across OECD governments
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f4dab2e9-en
Authors
Magdalena Burtscher, Stefano Piano, Benjamin Welby
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Burtscher, M., S. Piano and B. Welby (2024), “Developing skills for digital government: A review of good practices across OECD governments”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 303, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f4dab2e9-en.
Go to top