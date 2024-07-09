OECD Employment Outlook 2024 - Country Notes: Canada

Labour markets continued to perform strongly, with many countries seeing historically high levels of employment and low levels of unemployment. By May 2024, the OECD unemployment rate was at 4.9%. In most countries, employment rates improved more for women than for men, compared to pre‑pandemic levels. Labour market tightness keeps easing but remains generally elevated.

In Canada, the unemployment rate was 6.4% in June 2024, slightly above the pre‑pandemic rate of 5.6%, and above the current OECD average of 4.9% (Figure 1). In June 2024, the youth unemployment rate was 13.5%, slightly above both the pre‑crisis level (10.8%) and rate recorded in June 2023 (11.4%). At 74.8% in Q2 2024, the employment rate among the working age population was only slightly lower than one year earlier (76%) and about the same as the pre‑crisis level in Q4 2019 (74.6%). The employment rate for women aged 25‑54 was 80.9% in Q2 2024, below the rate of 87% for men in this age group.

According to OECD projections real GDP growth is expected to increase from 1% in 2024 to 1.8% in 2025, driven by improving global conditions, the easing of monetary policy, a surge in private spending and increased labour supply due to immigration. The labour market is projected to continue to grow over the next two years with total employment forecast to grow by 1.5% in 2024 and 2025.