Economic surveillance

Our distinctive approach starts with sound evidence and analysis. A cross-country view helps compare policies and outcomes to help governments address the multiple policy challenges they face. We are driven by what matters for policymakers, not particular topic headings. We look at economies as a whole and not only at different parts or sectors. Our analysis includes but is not limited to labour and product markets, innovation, education and skills, and social protection. And at the macroeconomic level we examine fiscal, monetary and financial policies. This lets us understand the trade-offs, synergies and unintended consequences of policy actions. We consult national experts and embed their feedback in our information gathering process. This consultation process makes us well placed to formulate and evaluate policy initiatives in a way that reflects unique country circumstances and needs. The world remains complex, but our advice provides an actionable menu of options, and practical route forward.

We recognise that reform can be hard: even countries with a strong tradition of policy innovation can have sectors and markets with entrenched inefficiencies. Here, the greatest asset we offer is perspective. We show policymakers where their countries stand by benchmarking them against the data, indicators and experiences of other countries.