We follow around 50 countries, including the largest market economies in the world. Our Economic Surveys assess a country’s economic condition in a tailored way, with special features illuminating the most pressing challenges the country is facing. We then set out concrete steps policymakers could take to deliver reforms, may that be for a better business environment, competitiveness and job creation, ultimately making economies more resilient and raising well-being.
Economic surveillance is the monitoring and analysis of economic developments and policies. We produce in-depth cross-country analysis on a wide range of macroeconomic and structural policy topics reported in the Economic Outlook and Going for Growth reports. We also conduct country-specific analysis reported in our Economic Surveys.
Our distinctive approach starts with sound evidence and analysis. A cross-country view helps compare policies and outcomes to help governments address the multiple policy challenges they face. We are driven by what matters for policymakers, not particular topic headings. We look at economies as a whole and not only at different parts or sectors. Our analysis includes but is not limited to labour and product markets, innovation, education and skills, and social protection. And at the macroeconomic level we examine fiscal, monetary and financial policies. This lets us understand the trade-offs, synergies and unintended consequences of policy actions. We consult national experts and embed their feedback in our information gathering process. This consultation process makes us well placed to formulate and evaluate policy initiatives in a way that reflects unique country circumstances and needs. The world remains complex, but our advice provides an actionable menu of options, and practical route forward.
We recognise that reform can be hard: even countries with a strong tradition of policy innovation can have sectors and markets with entrenched inefficiencies. Here, the greatest asset we offer is perspective. We show policymakers where their countries stand by benchmarking them against the data, indicators and experiences of other countries.
