Economic surveillance

Economic surveillance is the monitoring and analysis of economic developments and policies. We produce in-depth cross-country analysis on a wide range of macroeconomic and structural policy topics reported in the Economic Outlook and Going for Growth reports. We also conduct country-specific analysis reported in our Economic Surveys.

