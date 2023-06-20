Iceland Economic Snapshot

Iceland’s economy is one of the fastest-growing in the OECD, driven by foreign tourism and strong domestic demand. The labour market is tight and wage growth robust, while high wage compression helps maintain a highly egalitarian economy. Inflation is persistent and broadening, and inflation expectations have de-anchored. The fiscal stance is tightening but consolidation could be faster to support monetary policy. Despite progress, barriers to entry remain in many sectors.
