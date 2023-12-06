Tax and the environment

Environmental challenges such as climate change, air pollution, waste, and water management are key concerns for governments. Greenhouse gases contribute to climate change, and air pollution affects human health and the environment significantly. Water pollution escalates treatment costs and degrades its quality, exacerbating water scarcity issues. Waste disposal in landfills and raw material extraction damage ecosystems and generate emissions.

CTPA’s country and jurisdiction-specific work evaluates how the tax systems align with environmental tax policy principles, emphasizing managing external costs and alignment with environmental objectives. Recommendations focus on strategic reforms in emissions, water usage, waste, and the circular economy, aligning taxation with environmental sustainability goals.