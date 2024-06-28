Public procurement represents a large sum of public spending. To ensure best value for taxpayer’s money, it is key to ensure public procurement systems and tools are efficient.

Public procurement is a high-risk area due to several factors, including the high financial interests at stake, the volume of transactions and the close interaction between public and private sectors, the linkages with complex value chains.



Public procurement can be impacted by a wide range of risks that can affect the procurement process itself, as well as broader risks to projects or service delivery. Risks do not occur only during the tendering process, but over the life of the contract or the life of the procured asset. Initially focusing on integrity threats, in recent years countries have paid increasing attention to other risks to public procurement outcomes, including information technology (IT), financial, reputational, social and environmental risks. Many of these risks impact the fundamental purpose of procurement, ensuring that goods, services or works are delivered to the right place at the right time.



However, integrity risks remain significant, that’s why countries are putting in place tools, systems, and standards to preserve the integrity of the public procurement system.



For all categories of risk countries are increasingly using a data driven risk-based approach to better identify and manage risks.

