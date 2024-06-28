Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Public procurement

Public procurement refers to the purchase by governments and state-owned enterprises of goods, services and works. It is a crucial pillar of services delivery for governments. As it accounts for a large share of the taxpayers’ money, governments are expected to carry it out efficiently and with high standards of integrity to ensure the quality-of-service delivery and safeguard the public interest. 
 

As a key activity for governments, well governed public procurement can and must play a major role in fostering public sector efficiency, establishing citizens’ trust and contributing to key governmental agenda’s like the digital transformation and green growth.

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top