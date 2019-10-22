This report presents progress made by OECD countries and other economies on their adherence to the 2015 Recommendation of the Council on Public Procurement. The Recommendation provides strategic guidance in addressing challenges encountered in public procurement and identifies good procurement practices in order to ensure a strategic and holistic use of public procurement. This report discusses the Recommendation's continued relevance, how widely it has been disseminated, and whether it requires updating or revision.
Reforming Public Procurement
Progress in Implementing the 2015 OECD Recommendation
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
