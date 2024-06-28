Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Industrial policy

Industrial policy refers to government assistance to businesses to boost or reshape specific economic activities, especially to firms or types of firms based on their activity, technology, location, size or age. Governments use industrial policies to address important economic, social and environmental challenges that markets cannot address on their own, such as to accelerate the green transition, or improve the robustness of value chains for critical products and services.

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top