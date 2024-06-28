The OECD's conceptual framework for industrial policy uses a broad definition of industrial policy and considers a vast set of policy instruments, ranging from intellectual property protection to public support to improve workers' skills. This framework has already been used by the OECD in recent reports on the design of industrial strategies for the green transition as well as the net-zero transition of the Dutch manufacturing sector and the analysis of green hydrogen strategies. The framework has also been employed by the French administration in the development of the new "France 2030" industrial strategy (link in French).

The framework highlights two main dimensions of the formulation of industrial strategies: designing an industrial strategy and selecting policy instruments to execute that strategy.

The design of the strategy depends on its overarching objective, which will provide the rationale for choosing its appropriate component industrial policies.