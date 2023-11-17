Global co-operation on climate

Consistent with the principles of the multilateral climate policy architecture as set out in the Paris Agreement, countries use or plan to use a widely varied set of emissions reduction policies – both price‑based and non‑price‑based – as tailored to different national circumstances. To achieve the shared global objective of net zero emissions, the key challenge is to optimise the combined global impact of all these individual emissions reduction efforts. This is what the IFCMA helps to facilitate through data and information sharing, mutual learning and inclusive multilateral dialogue.