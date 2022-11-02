Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adaptation in the global stocktake

Options to deliver on its mandate
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/396b5224-en
Authors
Sirini Jeudy-Hugo, Sofie Errendal, Izumi Kotani
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jeudy-Hugo, S., S. Errendal and I. Kotani (2022), “Adaptation in the global stocktake: Options to deliver on its mandate”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2022/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/396b5224-en.
Go to top