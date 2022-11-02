Skip to main content
The birth of an ITMO: Authorisation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3d175652-en
Authors
Luca Lo Re, Jane Ellis, Sandra Greiner
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Lo Re, L., J. Ellis and S. Greiner (2022), “The birth of an ITMO: Authorisation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2022/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3d175652-en.
