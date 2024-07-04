Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Online safety and well-being

The Internet has connected people like no other technology before it, but bad actors are just as skilled at using it as legitimate ones. That puts users’ safety and well-being, and therefore their trust, at risk. In response, more jurisdictions are turning to regulation. However, sound policies require a solid base of evidence, and we cannot lose sight of the benefits of being online while trying to ensure users’ safety. 

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top