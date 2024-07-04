Online safety and well-being

As more jurisdictions introduce online safety regulations, the compliance burden grows for service providers operating internationally. That is especially the case when regulations are uncoordinated across jurisdictions, so that each has a different set of requirements. Emerging transparency reporting regulations, for example, vary from country to country. That means the affected companies will have to produce multiple versions of their reports in every period. Meanwhile, policymakers will look at the same issues through different lenses, potentially complicating discussions on how to tackle online safety problems that are common to all jurisdictions. A more efficient solution is to develop international reporting standards. The OECD has taken a major step in that direction with the Voluntary Transparency Reporting Framework.