Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Terrorist and violent extremist content

Terrorists and violent extremists continue to abuse online platforms to radicalize and recruit, and to fund and co-ordinate attacks. Despite improvements in detection methods and efforts from governments and platforms alike to curb the dissemination of terrorist and violent extremist content (TVEC) online, malicious actors are developing creative ways to achieve their ends. Multistakeholder co-operation and a better evidence base are necessary to improve policy responses and save lives.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top