Terrorist and violent extremist content

Terrorists and violent extremists exploit online content-sharing services to conduct a wide range of activities, from incitement, radicalisation and recruitment, to training, planning, sharing instructions and financing. Such activities have led to several attacks over the past years, such as those in Christchurch (New Zealand), Baerum (Norway), Halle (Germany), Buffalo (USA), and Bratislava (Slovakia).

The information and data needed to understand the nature, extent and scope of the TVEC threat are scattered, opaque and largely in the hands of the private sector. A more organised and robust evidence base is necessary to better inform policymaking on TVEC and to derive the most effective policies for countering it.