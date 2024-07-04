Skip to main content
Child sexual exploitation and abuse

Child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) online is a major global threat. It is complex, constantly evolving, and growing in scale. CSEA can take the form of images, videos or livestreams, it can involve a child being contacted by offenders who want to solicit or groom them – or it can be a combination of these. No matter what form CSEA takes, it brings about untold harm to the victims and survivors as well as to society.

