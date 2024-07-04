Child sexual exploitation and abuse

Digital technologies have brought unprecedented benefits for people everywhere – including children. They have also created conditions for technology-facilitated abuse. Online, offenders can easily contact potential child victims, generate CSEA content and share it on a global scale.

Policymakers have urged digital service providers to prioritise protecting children, be accountable to how they say they combat CSEA, provide effective safety measures and be transparent about the known CSEA on their services and how they address it. Efforts to date, however, have been insufficient, as CSEA remains a persistent menace that overshadows the many benefits the digital environment affords. Collective action by all stakeholders is needed to combat this abhorrent crime.