Trade and sustainability

With reserves of raw materials critical for the green transition (such as cobalt or lithium) geographically concentrated, international trade is key to meeting the increasing demand for renewable energy and digital technologies. The role of trade will be significant in the short- to medium-term as CRMs markets become tighter and before new sources can be developed.

Many forms of export restrictions on raw materials undermine the economic viability of extractive industries, leading to decreased mining output. Some export restrictions have environmental and social objectives, but they can also unnecessarily restrict trade.