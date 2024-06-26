Aid for Trade at a Glance 2024

This biennial joint OECD-WTO publication provides a comprehensive analysis of trends and developments in Aid for Trade, the development finance flows that aim to help developing countries integrate into the global economy and benefit from trade opportunities. Analysing the evolution of those flows in a post-pandemic world, this edition finds that they proved resilient and remained largely aligned with partner country priorities, providing important support to bridge infrastructure gaps, foster connectivity, expand the digital economy and support clean energy transitions. Based on original data and a comprehensive stakeholder survey, the report assesses the impacts of Aid for Trade on development outcomes, and shows it is increasingly called upon to address new challenges, including climate change mitigation and adaptation.