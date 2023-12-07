The development and deployment of new green technologies is key to mitigate and adapt to climate change, reduce negative impacts of economic activity on nature and reduce pollution. To support better policymaking, the OECD provides reliable data to measure and track green innovation and conducts robust analysis linking green innovation, public policies and economic and environmental outcomes.
Environment, society and economy
To ensure sustainable development, countries must balance priorities among three pillars – the environment, society and the economy. The OECD examines the linkages between the environment and a range of economic, sectoral and social concerns – from technology and innovation, to trade, labour market impacts and gender equality.
Key messages
Both trade and environment policy makers recognise the importance of a rules-based multilateral trading system as part of the solution to the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. To support these international discussions, the OECD provides evidence-based analysis on how trade and environment policies can be mutually supportive.
Preventing climate change, ensuring a diverse ecosystem, preserving natural resources and other natural foundations on which people’s well-being relies needs to be fully integrated in economic policy. However, transitioning to a green economy must also be fair and inclusive. OECD analysis helps policymakers understand the impacts of environmental policies to mitigate their adverse effects.
Environmental factors may affect men and women differently, due to different behaviours and roles they play in many societies as well as their different physiological characteristics. Whether one looks at energy, water, transport, urban design, agriculture, or consumption patterns a gender lens is key to understand differences in environmental impacts. The OECD works to support countries in integrating gender and inclusiveness aspects in the design and implementation of policies that provide better environmental, economic and social outcomes and improve well-being for all society, and to deliver on global development goals.
Government policy plays an important role in choices of firms and households. Understanding how policy shapes behaviour is therefore critical for moving towards a greener economy. The OECD provides unique insights into the drivers of environmental behaviours and the measures governments can put in place to overcome barriers to more sustainable choices.
Context
Most people are willing to make lifestyle compromises to benefit the environment
An OECD survey on environmental policies and individual behaviour change shows that 65% of respondents are willing to make personal compromises to their lifestyles for the benefit of the environment. However, almost as many (63%) feel that these compromises should not impact them financially and therefore are unwilling to pay extra. This is especially true of lower-income households.
The OECD Laboratory for Geospatial Analysis (aka Geospatial Lab) is a platform to develop and disseminate policy-relevant analyses based on geospatial information. The Lab connects people from a variety of institutions, including academia, government agencies, the private sector, and Statistical Offices.
The OECD Water Governance Initiative (WGI) is an international multi-stakeholder network of 100+ delegates gathering twice a year in a Policy Forum to share experience on reforms, projects, lessons and good practices in support of better water governance.