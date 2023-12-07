The role of households in a more sustainable future

The response to the energy crisis illustrates the role households can play in the transition to a more sustainable future. Equally, it highlights the potential fragility of such changes given the role that high prices played in temporarily bringing down demand. The important role of costs, but also convenience, in changing household behaviour is also evident in the OECD survey. Both individual and collective action are needed to make the vision for a more sustainable future a reality. To encourage the types of broad scale changes needed, policy makers must remove obstacles to sustainable choices and provide households sufficient incentives to adopt those choices. Well-designed environmental policies and related investments will play a critical role toward both ends. In support of such policy processes, the OECD continues to explore the drivers and determinants of individual and household choices, with ongoing work looking in depth at the four areas covered by the survey – energy use, transportation, waste management, and food consumption habits.