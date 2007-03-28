Environmental Policy and Corporate Behaviour

Provides an in-depth empirical analysis of an industrial survey undertaken in seven OECD countries (Japan, France, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Canada and the United States), spanning 4000 facilities in all manufacturing sectors, including small and medium-sized enterprises. The authors use their findings to illustrate the links between public (government) environmental policies and private (firm and facility) environmental management, investments, innovation and performance. With a specific focus on the public policy implications of the empirical findings, the book provides a foundation upon which to formulate public and corporate policy in the environmental sphere.